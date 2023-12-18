Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Hits $169.12 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $10.54 or 0.00025399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $169.12 million and $404,157.13 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,497.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.96 or 0.00542102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00114154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021792 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.12755085 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $446,258.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

