ATOR Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.94 million and $1.81 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol’s genesis date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 87,561,371.862 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.72998649 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,014,833.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

