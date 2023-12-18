UMA Price Hits $2.04 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, UMA has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00004925 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $152.94 million and approximately $15.28 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 116,353,015 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,834,869 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

