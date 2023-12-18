Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.22

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $44.35 million and $1.91 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00095053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00023508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005105 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,420,698 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.