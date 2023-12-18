Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,284,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFIX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $56.88 and a 52 week high of $114.42.

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

