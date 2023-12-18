Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $954,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after acquiring an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after buying an additional 419,367 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.07. 25,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.