4,209 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

