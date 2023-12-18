Worth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,780. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

