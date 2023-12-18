iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Cut by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,733 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.71. 2,604,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,340,198. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

