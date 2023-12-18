Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 17,938 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,938 shares during the quarter. Brookline Bancorp comprises about 0.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $31,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,511. The company has a market cap of $974.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

