Canton Hathaway LLC Grows Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. StoneCo makes up 0.4% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.20. 2,075,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

