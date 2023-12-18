TD Cowen Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $275.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WING

Wingstop Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $6.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.94. 117,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.36. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $253.75.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.