TD Cowen Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $275.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.
WING has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.
Wingstop Trading Up 2.5 %
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
