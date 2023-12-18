Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned about 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 845,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,126,000 after purchasing an additional 101,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.23.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $3.48 on Monday, hitting $149.50. 336,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,808. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $150.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

