Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cingulate from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CING traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.70. Cingulate has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.80) by ($1.20). On average, research analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

