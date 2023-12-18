Mizuho Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $108.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 360,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

