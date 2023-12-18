Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $154.00 at Oppenheimer

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.19.

Shares of WCN traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.59. 185,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,248. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $125.83 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day moving average of $137.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,897,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after acquiring an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

