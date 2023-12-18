Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 2,538 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,482 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 201,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $232.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.48.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

