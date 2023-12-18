World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $89.12 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $89.12 million and $2.16 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00095076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00023589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004999 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,460,449 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

