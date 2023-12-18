Beta Finance (BETA) Price Tops $0.0750 on Exchanges

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $12.30 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

