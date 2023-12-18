Games for a Living Self Reported Market Cap Tops $57.01 Million (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Games for a Living has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Games for a Living has a market cap of $57.01 million and approximately $991,160.99 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Games for a Living Profile

Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,463,947,209 tokens. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,463,947,209.222451 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.03979192 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,010,329.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

