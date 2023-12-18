Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Raised by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

View Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.