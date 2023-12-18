Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Boosted by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $55,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $178.78 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

