Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 947 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

HON stock opened at $204.44 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average is $192.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.