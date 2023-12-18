Close Asset Management Ltd Has $2.96 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

