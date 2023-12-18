iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Decreased by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 18.1% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $300.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $301.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

