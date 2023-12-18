Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,889 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,639,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

