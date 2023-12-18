JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s 3rd Largest Position

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $22,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.