Canton Hathaway LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,758,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Toast by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 15.6% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 551,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Toast by 37.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 42.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,071,000 after acquiring an additional 450,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Toast Stock Up 0.1 %

TOST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.86. 2,543,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,944. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $26,019.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,583.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,899 shares of company stock worth $2,562,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.