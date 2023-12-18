Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FHLC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 65,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.