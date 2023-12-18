Canton Hathaway LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.55. 757,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

