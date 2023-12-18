Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.79. 440,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,031. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.