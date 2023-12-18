Canton Hathaway LLC Has $550,000 Stake in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC owned 0.76% of Forian worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Forian by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Forian during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Forian by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forian by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53,142 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forian Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.36. 6,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,484. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.95. Forian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Forian ( NASDAQ:FORA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Forian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

About Forian

(Free Report)

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

See Also

