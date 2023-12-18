Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in American Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in American Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Lithium by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,495,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 845,903 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Lithium Trading Down 3.9 %

AMLI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 338,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,151. American Lithium Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

About American Lithium

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

