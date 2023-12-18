Canton Hathaway LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.12. 1,182,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,595. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Viper winds up as oil prices sink
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.