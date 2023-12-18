Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases New Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 89.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 104,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 49,296 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 47.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 514,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 164,888 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 7.8% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 2,596,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 187,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. 4,905,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,616. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 489.06% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

DNN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

