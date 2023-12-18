Canton Hathaway LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 139,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 3.4 %

LAC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.50. 1,379,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

