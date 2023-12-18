Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.48. 1,030,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,251. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $346.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.57.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.84.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

