Canton Hathaway LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521,454 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cameco by 1,776.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,690,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,894 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,847. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $46.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

