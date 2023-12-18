Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,819,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,703,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

