Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Boosted by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.38. 4,894,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,977,934. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum



Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

