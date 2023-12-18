Canton Hathaway LLC Buys New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 167.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 591,200 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $66,424,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $124.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,959. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $317.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.13.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

