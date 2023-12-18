Orchid Market Cap Hits $88.04 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $88.04 million and $22.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00016145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,054.33 or 0.99972946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012509 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010248 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

