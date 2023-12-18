Multibit 24-Hour Volume Tops $82.41 Million (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Multibit has a total market capitalization of $211.79 million and approximately $82.41 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multibit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multibit has traded 231% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.22353147 USD and is down -19.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $66,106,462.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multibit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

