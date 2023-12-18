Head to Head Contrast: E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) versus ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) and ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares E.On and ATCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.On -0.74% 16.11% 2.90% ATCO N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for E.On and ATCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.On 1 0 4 0 2.60 ATCO 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ATCO has a consensus target price of $48.20, indicating a potential upside of 71.10%. Given ATCO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATCO is more favorable than E.On.

0.0% of E.On shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of ATCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ATCO pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. E.On pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATCO pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E.On and ATCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.On $121.88 billion 0.30 $1.93 billion ($0.30) -45.40 ATCO N/A N/A N/A $3.44 8.19

E.On has higher revenue and earnings than ATCO. E.On is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ATCO beats E.On on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. Additionally, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; metering solutions; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services. It also provides commercial real estate services, including sale, lease, and development of commercial and industrial properties; and engages in processing and marketing of fly ash. In addition, it generates electricity through hydro, solar, wind, and natural gas facilities, as well as provides electricity distribution, transmission, storage, and related infrastructure services; offers natural gas transmission, distribution, storage, and retail sales; natural gas liquids storage services; and provides integrated water services, including pipeline transportation, storage, water treatment, recycling, and disposal to various industrial customers. ATCO Ltd. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. ATCO Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

