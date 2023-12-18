Short Interest in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Increases By 9.1%

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HomeStreet Trading Down 1.4 %

HomeStreet stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $185.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.30. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $30.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.27 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. On average, analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is -48.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Featured Stories

