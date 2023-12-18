Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $7.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.74% and a negative net margin of 1,602.40%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Helius Medical Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,747.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) by 556.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

