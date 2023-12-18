Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,516.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 95,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,250,474.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,516.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 297,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,327 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Express

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.68. Heartland Express has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $295.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.96%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

