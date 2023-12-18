Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Increases By 6.1%

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HUB Cyber Security Trading Up 18.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBCW opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. HUB Cyber Security has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Get HUB Cyber Security alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security in the first quarter worth $39,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security in the first quarter worth $63,000.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.