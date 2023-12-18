Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 71,546 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Keysight Technologies worth $110,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $158.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

