Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,704 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.82% of LKQ worth $108,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

